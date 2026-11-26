Bihar fires 11 government doctors for prolonged absence, Nishant Kumar
Bihar just fired 11 government doctors who were absent from their jobs for a long time.
Health Minister Nishant Kumar said the move, backed by the Cabinet, shows the state's zero tolerance for neglect in health care.
He reminded everyone that being a doctor means serving humanity, and skipping out on duties is a big deal.
Bihar urges honesty and discipline
Kumar called on all health care workers to stay honest and responsible, stressing that discipline matters.
The government says it will keep taking strict steps against anyone who slacks off in public hospitals, hoping this helps raise the standard of care for people across Bihar.