Bihar floods affect over 4.3 million across 14 districts
Bihar is dealing with serious floods right now; over 4.3 million people in 14 districts have been hit hard, as rivers like the Ganga are flowing above the danger mark.
Heavy rain in Bihar and Nepal has caused rivers and streams to overflow, and places like Patna, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, and Saran are among the worst affected.
Bihar relief camps and boat rescues
September's rainfall is way above normal, up by 24%, and the India Meteorological Department says more heavy rain could be on the way.
To help those displaced, authorities have set up hundreds of community kitchens and relief camps, distributed food and supplies, and launched rescue operations with boats and disaster response teams.
Water levels at Patna's Gandhi Ghat are still rising, so everyone's keeping a close eye on what happens next.