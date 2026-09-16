Bihar floods leave about 5 million struggling in 15 districts
India
Massive floods have hit Bihar, leaving around 5 million people struggling across 15 districts.
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers from Nepal have pushed water levels above danger marks in places like Patna and Bhojpur, with rainfall this month already higher than usual.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan pledges flood relief
Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bihar's chief minister visited flood zones, promising help after they check the damage to crops and infrastructure.
Meanwhile, RJD National Working President and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav is calling out the BJP for focusing on PM Modi's birthday celebrations while so many people still need urgent flood relief.