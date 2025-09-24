Next Article
Bihar gets ₹6,000cr boost for rail, road infrastructure
India
On Wednesday, the government gave the green light to two big infrastructure projects in Bihar, together costing ₹6,014 crore.
One will double the Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya railway line; the other will build a new four-lane highway on the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W.
Both are part of the PM Gati Shakti plan to modernize transport across India.
Upgrades will create over 31 lakh man-days of employment
These upgrades mean faster travel—think cutting a 2.5-hour road trip down to just one hour—and better connections for over 13 lakh people across 1,400+ villages.
The projects will also create jobs (over 31 lakh man-days), boost local economies, and even help cut carbon emissions in Bihar.
If you live in or travel through this region, life's about to get a bit easier and greener.