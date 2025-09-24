Bihar gets ₹6,000cr boost for rail, road infrastructure

Upgrades will create over 31 lakh man-days of employment

These upgrades mean faster travel—think cutting a 2.5-hour road trip down to just one hour—and better connections for over 13 lakh people across 1,400+ villages.

The projects will also create jobs (over 31 lakh man-days), boost local economies, and even help cut carbon emissions in Bihar.

If you live in or travel through this region, life's about to get a bit easier and greener.