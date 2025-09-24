Next Article
Get ready for Delhi's coldest winter in decades
India
Delhi-NCR is set for a winter like no other, with the IMD warning that December 2025 to February 2026 could be the coldest stretch in decades.
Expect temperatures in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida to drop well below normal, and get ready for more frequent cold waves than usual.
La Niña's role
It's all about La Nina—a climate event where cooler Pacific Ocean waters shake up global weather.
The IMD's 'La Nina Watch' says this will make North India's winter even harsher, bringing not just extra chills but also more fog and western disturbances.
January 2026 might even see temps falling to 2-3°C, which experts warn could be tough on people with health issues or anyone sensitive to pollution and extreme cold.