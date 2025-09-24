Get ready for Delhi's coldest winter in decades

La Niña's role

It's all about La Nina—a climate event where cooler Pacific Ocean waters shake up global weather.

The IMD's 'La Nina Watch' says this will make North India's winter even harsher, bringing not just extra chills but also more fog and western disturbances.

January 2026 might even see temps falling to 2-3°C, which experts warn could be tough on people with health issues or anyone sensitive to pollution and extreme cold.