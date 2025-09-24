Next Article
Jackal attacks 6 people, including kids, in Kerala's Kannur
India
Six people, including two kids, were injured on Tuesday after a golden jackal attacked residents in Matool and Cheleri, Kannur.
One attack was even caught on CCTV as the jackal bit a child right outside their home.
The sudden incidents have left locals worried about safety in the area.
Locals concerned about safety
Among those hurt was an elderly man with an eye injury.
Forest Officer Vysak Sasi shared that many of these jackals turn aggressive because they've caught rabies from dogs.
He also pointed out that shrinking habitats are pushing wild animals closer to people, making these encounters more common.
Locals have expressed concern about the recurring menace of jackal attacks.