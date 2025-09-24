Next Article
Cabinet okays ₹94,000cr push for railway, highway infrastructure upgrade
India
Big news from the government: the Cabinet just approved a massive ₹94,000 crore push to upgrade India's infrastructure.
This means doubling a key railway line in Bihar and building a new four-lane highway stretch.
Plus, over 10.91 lakh railway employees are set to get a productivity bonus.
National Shipbuilding Mission to be launched
The maritime sector is getting serious attention too, with nearly ₹70,000 crore aimed at making India a global shipbuilding powerhouse.
The plan includes new funding schemes running till 2036, support for local ship construction, and even a National Shipbuilding Mission to oversee it all.
The anticipated outcomes? More jobs, stronger manufacturing at home, and putting India on the world map for ships.