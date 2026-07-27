Bihar government drops prosecutions for NEET-UG protesters by 6pm.
If you joined the NEET-UG protests in Bihar before 6pm Sunday, you're in the clear: no legal action will be taken against you.
The government made this call after reports of police action in other states.
All FIRs and notices are being dropped, detained protesters are being released, and there won't be any future prosecution.
NEET paper leak bandh detains 694
The bandh over the NEET paper leak got intense: 694 people were detained (including 339 minors and students), and dozens were injured (91 personnel and officials, a couple of administrative officers, and 13 civilians).
Protesters damaged government vehicles, even setting one on fire. Two block development officers were seriously hurt and are now battling for life in Patna.
Legal cases continue for those accused of violent acts, but minors and students have been let go after age checks.