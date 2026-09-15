Bihar government to collect DNA from relatives of Nepal's missing
After severe floods hit Nepal in late August, the Bihar government will collect DNA samples from relatives of missing people, hoping to finally give families some answers.
The disaster has left around 1,400 dead and over 5,000 missing, including 275 Indians.
With many bodies still unidentified due to decomposition, it's been tough for loved ones to get closure.
Samples matched at Patna forensic lab
Families can give their DNA samples at local police stations or through civic officials; these will be sent to Patna's Forensic Science Lab for matching with unidentified victims found in Nepal.
Local police and administrators are on hand to guide families through the process and make sure everyone knows what to do.
This move aims to bring a bit of relief, and hopefully some peace, to those still searching for their loved ones.