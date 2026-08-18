AK‑47 fired only in air during protest, Bihar government claims
What's the story
The Bihar government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, responding to allegations of police brutality during student protests in Siwan last month. The affidavit states that a constable fired four rounds from an AK-47 into the air after getting trapped in a crowd. "No one was injured from the bullets of AK-47," it claimed.
Affidavit details
No 'disproportionate force' used against protesters
The Bihar government has denied using "disproportionate force" against protesters in its affidavit.
It admitted that an Assistant Sub-Inspector fired two rounds from a 9-mm pistol near Hathi Chowk, resulting in three protesters suffering "minor firearms injuries."
However, these injuries weren't caused by the AK-47 rifle or at the site where it was used.
Investigation underway
Investigation launched into weapon type, firing distance
The Bihar government has launched a detailed investigation to determine the weapon type, firing distance, and angle used during the protests.
The affidavit also states that an AK-47 is a platoon-level weapon meant for special operations, not law and order situations.
Despite this admission, the state alleges protesters caused damage to public property and that several police officials were deliberately attacked by anti-social elements during the unrest.
Protest background
What triggered the protests in Siwan?
The protests in Siwan were triggered by alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy.
On July 25, clashes broke out between student protesters and police personnel as authorities resorted to tear gas and lathi charge to disperse stone-pelting crowds.
The AK-47 firing incident was also reported during these clashes.
Court proceedings
Supreme Court's direction regarding CCTV footage preservation
The affidavit claimed that action has since been taken against the constable who was placed under suspension for "undesired conduct" and departmental proceedings initiated against him.
On August 3, the Supreme Court ordered the preservation of CCTV footage from the protests and directed the withdrawal of cases against minors and those without criminal antecedents.
The court is now examining these developments in light of the Bihar government's affidavit.