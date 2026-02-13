Bihar issues ₹90 crore worth traffic challans in just 2 months
In just 10 months, Bihar handed out nearly five lakh traffic challans, adding up to a massive ₹301 crore in fines.
Transport Minister Sharwan Kumar shared that over ₹115 crore has already been collected, and that ₹90.97 crore in challans were issued in just the last two months.
Thanks to e-challan facilities, fines can be paid digitally, though some challans may still require offline payment.
Speeding will cost you ₹1,000-2,000 and drunk driving? That's a hefty ₹10,000.
Bhabhua leads the pack with over 30,000 challans and ₹12 crore in fines. Gopalganj, Gaya, and Purnea aren't far behind.
Meanwhile, places like Bettiah and Sheohar saw way fewer violations.
To keep roads safer (and maybe your wallet safer too), CM Nitish Kumar just rolled out high-tech highway patrols—think smart vehicles keeping an eye on things.