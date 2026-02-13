Bihar issues ₹90 crore worth traffic challans in just 2 months India Feb 13, 2026

In just 10 months, Bihar handed out nearly five lakh traffic challans, adding up to a massive ₹301 crore in fines.

Transport Minister Sharwan Kumar shared that over ₹115 crore has already been collected, and that ₹90.97 crore in challans were issued in just the last two months.

Thanks to e-challan facilities, fines can be paid digitally, though some challans may still require offline payment.

Speeding will cost you ₹1,000-2,000 and drunk driving? That's a hefty ₹10,000.