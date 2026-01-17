Bihar: Magistrate's wife survives shooting after court hearing
India
Vandana Kumari, 25, who is married to a Judicial Magistrate in Bihar, was shot at by unknown men on bikes while heading home with her brother after a divorce court hearing in Jharkhand's Godda district.
The attackers trailed them and fired three shots at an isolated spot, but Vandana survived.
How she's doing and where the case stands
After quick medical help at local hospitals, Vandana is now stable.
Police are investigating from all angles—her family has even accused her husband of possibly being involved due to their ongoing divorce.
No arrests yet, but a manhunt for the shooters is underway.