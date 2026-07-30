Bihar man beheads sister-in-law, hangs severed head from tree
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly beheaded by her brother-in-law in Bihar's Jehanabad district, Imadpur village, on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Anshu Devi, wife of Dharmendra Kumar. The accused is Kunal Kumar, who reportedly attacked Anshu after she served his food late. After the attack, he hung her severed head from a banyan tree near his house.
Incident details
What led to the gruesome crime?
Per reports, Anshu was home alone when she was attacked as other family members were out for paddy transplantation.
Kunal returned from work and demanded food. When the meal was served late, a dispute broke out between the two.
During this argument, Kunal allegedly attacked Anshu with a sharp-edged weapon.
According to villagers, Kunal is a drug addict. After committing the crime, he did not flee but remained sitting near the house.
Discovery and arrest
Villagers alerted police after seeing severed head
The gruesome nature of the crime came to light when villagers noticed a severed head hanging from a banyan tree. They immediately informed the police.
A team from Parsa Bigha police station reached the spot, recovered Anshu's body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.
Kunal was arrested by the police from Imadpur village, and the weapon suspected to have been used in the crime was seized.