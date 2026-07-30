Bihar man beheads sister-in-law, hangs severed head from tree 

Per reports, Anshu was home alone when she was attacked as other family members were out for paddy transplantation.

Kunal returned from work and demanded food. When the meal was served late, a dispute broke out between the two.

During this argument, Kunal allegedly attacked Anshu with a sharp-edged weapon.

According to villagers, Kunal is a drug addict. After committing the crime, he did not flee but remained sitting near the house.