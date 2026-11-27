Bihar MLA Anant Singh allegedly kicks driver at Patna wedding
A video of Bihar MLA Anant Singh allegedly kicking his driver during his daughter Shivangi's wedding in Patna has gone viral, drawing sharp criticism online.
The incident happened on November 25, with Singh seen interacting with the crowd from an SUV before things took a turn.
Social media users have been quick to react, making the clip a trending topic across platforms.
Shivangi Singh wedding eclipsed by controversy
Shivangi Singh's wedding was already making headlines for its huge guest list, luxury cars, and even a horse race in Nadwan village.
But now, talk about the grand celebration has been eclipsed by debate over the MLA's behavior, turning what was meant to be a memorable day into a subject of public discussion.