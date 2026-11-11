Bihar MLA Anant Singh plans luxury car gifts before wedding
Bihar MLA Anant Singh is making headlines for planning to gift a ₹3 crore Land Rover Defender to his soon-to-be son-in-law and a BMW worth over ₹1 crore to his son, all in the run-up to his daughter's wedding on November 25.
The flashy cars were displayed at his Patna home, setting the tone for some big family celebrations.
Anant Singh faces murder case deadline
Singh is pretty well-known for his love of luxury cars and an extravagant lifestyle. Last month, he was expelled from JD(U) after reportedly backing a rival party candidate.
While the family gears up for festivities, there's also tension: Singh faces a Supreme Court deadline on December 1 to surrender in connection with a murder case.