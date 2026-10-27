Bihar Museum ranked 9th globally on Worth a Journey list

Spread over more than 13 acres on Bailey Road, the museum was designed by Pritzker Prize winner Fumihiko Maki with Opolis Architects.

There are galleries packed with artifacts, a special Children's Gallery, and even a short film about Bihar's heritage.

Open Tuesday to Sunday (10am to 5 p.m.). Tickets are ₹100 for Indian adults and ₹500 for international visitors.

Plus, a proposed underground heritage tunnel to Patna Museum is in the works!