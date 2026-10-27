Bihar Museum ranked 9th globally on Worth a Journey list
India
Big news for Patna: Bihar Museum just ranked ninth on the world's top 100 museums list by Worth a Journey. It's now officially Asia's best, even ahead of New York's Met.
The museum takes you through Bihar's story, from ancient times right up to today.
Bihar Museum Fumihiko Maki design, tickets
Spread over more than 13 acres on Bailey Road, the museum was designed by Pritzker Prize winner Fumihiko Maki with Opolis Architects.
There are galleries packed with artifacts, a special Children's Gallery, and even a short film about Bihar's heritage.
Open Tuesday to Sunday (10am to 5 p.m.). Tickets are ₹100 for Indian adults and ₹500 for international visitors.
Plus, a proposed underground heritage tunnel to Patna Museum is in the works!