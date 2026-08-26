Bihar on edge after Nepal floods threaten Gandak, Valmikinagar Barrage

Nepal's floods have already taken at least eight lives and left more than 100 Indians missing as rivers overflowed into nearby districts.

Even with less rain than usual, water levels in the Ganga near Patna and Buxar are up.

Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has asked West Bengal to open all Farakka Barrage gates to ease pressure upstream, a move that comes as India's water-sharing treaty with Bangladesh nears its deadline.