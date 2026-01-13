Bihar: Orchestra dancer abducted and gang-raped, escapes by calling police on accused's phone

How she got help and what's happening now

After the assault, five attackers fled but one stayed behind drunk.

Despite her injuries, the survivor managed to call police using his phone around midnight and informed them about the incident.

Police rescued her in critical condition, arrested the man left at the scene, and seized the car used for abduction.

She is now under medical care; her statement has been recorded and an FIR filed against all six accused—three named and three unidentified.

Police say they acted quickly, with Purnea SP Sweety Sahrawat stating that police acted promptly after receiving the emergency call, and are searching for the remaining suspects while also investigating possible links to human trafficking.