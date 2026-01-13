Ghaziabad man arrested after friend found dead in hotel room
In Ghaziabad, police arrested 40-year-old Praveen Kumar after his friend, with whom he was believed to be in a relationship, Arti Kumar, 35, was found dead in their hotel room.
The two had checked in together and reportedly got into a heated argument that turned violent.
Instead of calling for help, Praveen stayed in the room overnight and only tried to leave the next morning.
What happened next
Hotel staff stopped Praveen as he was leaving, and he called police pretending it was a medical issue. Officers quickly suspected something was off.
A post-mortem revealed Arti died from internal injuries caused by an assault.
During questioning, Praveen admitted to attacking her and was arrested the following day after Arti's son filed a complaint.
Police are still looking into details about their relationship and what led up to the incident.