Ghaziabad man arrested after friend found dead in hotel room India Jan 13, 2026

In Ghaziabad, police arrested 40-year-old Praveen Kumar after his friend, with whom he was believed to be in a relationship, Arti Kumar, 35, was found dead in their hotel room.

The two had checked in together and reportedly got into a heated argument that turned violent.

Instead of calling for help, Praveen stayed in the room overnight and only tried to leave the next morning.