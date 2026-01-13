Next Article
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway tolls cut in half while construction continues
India
Good news if you're driving between Delhi and Mumbai: tolls on the still-under-construction expressway are being slashed by 50%.
The finance ministry just approved this move, so until the road is fully done, you'll only pay about 30% of the usual toll.
It's a way to make up for all those narrow lanes and detours drivers have been dealing with.
Lower rates to boost traffic and keep things fair
These reduced tolls will stick around for up to a year or until the expressway is finished.
The goal? Smoother traffic and encouraging more trucks to use the route.
Officials will also keep an eye on construction progress—if there are delays, penalties could follow, and whether low tolls stay longer depends on how much people actually use the road.