Ghaziabad: 7-year-old girl dies after severe abuse by father, stepmother
A heartbreaking case from Ghaziabad's Dasna area: a seven-year-old girl died after being severely beaten by her father, Mohammad Akram, and stepmother, Nisha.
The couple reportedly assaulted her Saturday night, sent her to the terrace at night as punishment, then beat her again on Sunday.
She was taken to the hospital unconscious late that night but didn't survive.
Couple admits to crime; police waiting on autopsy before next steps
Akram and Nisha have confessed to the assault. The girl's uncle shared that this wasn't the first time—they often punished his sister's children.
Police have detained both suspects but are holding off on formal charges until they get the autopsy report and an official complaint from the family.
Assistant Commissioner Priyashri Pal said legal action will follow once those are in hand.