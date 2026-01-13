Ghaziabad: 7-year-old girl dies after severe abuse by father, stepmother

Couple admits to crime; police waiting on autopsy before next steps

Akram and Nisha have confessed to the assault. The girl's uncle shared that this wasn't the first time—they often punished his sister's children.

Police have detained both suspects but are holding off on formal charges until they get the autopsy report and an official complaint from the family.

Assistant Commissioner Priyashri Pal said legal action will follow once those are in hand.