Bihar: Over 70 students hospitalized after eating mid-day meal
India
More than 70 students from a middle school in Karu Tola, Bihar landed in the hospital on Saturday after eating their mid-day meal.
Kids started feeling sick with vomiting, stomach pain, and dizziness—most are now stable, but one girl remains in serious condition and is under close medical observation.
Parents demand answers
Worried parents gathered outside the hospital demanding answers.
Early reports suggest a lizard may have gotten into the food served by an NGO.
Officials say they're testing food samples and investigating what went wrong.
The District Education Officer promised strict action if negligence is found and said steps will be taken to make sure this doesn't happen again.