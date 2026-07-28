Bihar police arrest students during bandh demanding Dharmendra Pradhan resign
In connection with the Bihar Bandh protests on July 25, 2026, police arrested students in the wee hours of July 27, 2026, sparking outrage among families who say many were picked up unfairly.
The strike was held to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Police have charged 144 students and thousands more under serious sections, including attempted murder.
Minors and female students detained
Relatives claim some students were taken while doing everyday things, like buying books or leaving a gas station during clashes.
Minors and female students were among those detained, with families worried about their whereabouts and access to lawyers.
advocate Pooja Kishore criticized the police for not presenting detainees before magistrates in time.
While some have been released after verification, 85 students are still waiting for bail as legal teams work to secure their freedom.