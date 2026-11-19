Bihar police file FIRs against 45 over casteist Bhojpuri songs
Bihar police have filed FIRs against 45 people, including some well-known Bhojpuri singers, for allegedly using their songs to promote caste supremacy and violence.
The move follows social media surveillance by Bhojpur police and its social media monitoring unit.
These songs reportedly glorify certain castes, feature firearms, and include threatening language.
Cyber police probe Instagram accounts, studios
The probe isn't stopping with just the singers. Recording studios and production houses are also being investigated.
Police have flagged eight Instagram accounts that shared these controversial tracks; some of the videos even show guns.
Cyber police are now digging into how these songs were written, produced, and promoted online to understand their impact on young people and public harmony.