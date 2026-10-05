Bihar police seek Sujeet Paswan after alleged Asha Devi killing
India
A tragic case from Bihar: Asha Devi, 22, was allegedly killed by her husband Sujeet Paswan after a fight over their children.
The couple had only been married around two-and-a-half years, and both had children from previous marriages.
After the incident on October 4, Sujeet fled, and police are still looking for him.
Asha Devi's daughter witnessed beating
Asha's five-year-old daughter told police that her father beat her mother with a stick after dinner. She is now staying safely with her grandfather.
Asha's mother shared that they rushed over after getting a call for help but found Asha already gone.
Police and forensic teams are investigating while the family hopes for justice.