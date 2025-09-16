Next Article
Bihar politicians face fraud allegations over ₹2,500 monthly stipend scheme
India
Several politicians—including Tejashwi Yadav and Sanjay Yadav—are facing fraud allegations after an FIR was filed in Darbhanga.
Gudiya Devi says she was cheated out of ₹200 while applying for the Mai-Bahan Yojana, a scheme meant to give ₹2,500 to women.
The case was confirmed by local police, according to police.
Devi demands strict action
Devi claims her Aadhaar and bank details were collected under false pretenses during the application.
In a separate complaint, Chandrika Devi says her documents were used without permission to claim widow pension benefits for someone who passed away decades ago.
She's now demanding strict action and a proper investigation into how these schemes are being handled.