Bihar reports no Maoist violence, major crimes fall sharply
India
Bihar just reported a sharp fall in major crimes, and there's no Maoist violence left in the state.
Murder cases are down by 10.1%, dacoity by 31.32%, and riots by 18.97% compared to last year.
Home Department Secretary Pranav Kumar credits these big changes to stronger law enforcement.
Bihar Police adds over 50,000 personnel
Over the past 18 months, Bihar Police added more than 50,000 personnel and built new buildings of 600 police stations.
The state also set up a cyber police station in every district to tackle rising online crime, has lodged India's highest number of 7,000 FIRs for cyber related cases in the country, and recovered 16% of lost money.