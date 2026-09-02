Bihar rivers cross danger marks as Sone opens 69 gates
India
Heavy rains in Bihar have pushed several major rivers, such as the Kosi, Gandak, Ganga, and Punpun, over their danger marks.
To handle the rising water, all 69 gates of the Sone Barrage in Rohtas were opened, releasing a huge amount of water.
It's been a tense day as authorities try to keep things under control.
Bihar districts face flood-like conditions
Districts including Gopalganj, Khagaria, Katihar, Bhagalpur, and Aurangabad are dealing with flood-like conditions and submerged roadside shops and vendors' carts along JP Ganga Path in Patna.
All departments concerned are on alert, monitoring embankments and helping residents evacuate where needed.
Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far, but officials are urging everyone to stay alert and follow safety instructions.