Bihar seeks CCEA approval for 4 projects worth 50,000 cr
Bihar is gearing up for a major road revamp, with four big highway and expressway projects worth almost ₹50,000 crore on the table.
The state wants quick approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) after meeting Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to get things moving.
If cleared, these projects are set to make travel smoother and ease traffic jams across the state.
Bihar projects include Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata and Patna-Purnia
There's a Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway (₹7,331.40 crore) to boost links between Bihar and neighboring states.
A new bridge over the Gandak River (₹1,976.77 crore) will connect Bettiah to Uttar Pradesh.
Patna could see six-lane elevated roads (₹8,455.86 crore) to help cut city congestion.
The biggest piece is a Patna-Purnia expressway (₹31,987.11 crore), aimed at opening up Kosi and Seemanchal regions for better business and faster goods transport.