Bihar suspends 7 Water Resources Department engineers for alleged negligence
India
Bihar just suspended seven Water Resources Department engineers for alleged negligence during the recent floods.
Triggered by heavy rain in Nepal and Uttar Pradesh, the floods have hit nearly 9.87 lakh people across six districts, including West Champaran and Muzaffarpur.
On a positive note, water levels in the Gandak River at Rewaghat have dropped below danger for now.
Bihar distributes relief, deploys rescue teams
The state is distributing 1,17,847 polyethylene sheets and 1,19,131 dry ration packets to help people get by.
With 324 boats in action for evacuations and 196 community kitchens running, relief is reaching those who need it most.
Plus, NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations, even as some river spots remain risky but are expected to improve soon.