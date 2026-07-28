Bihar to drop NEET leak protest cases, release jailed protesters
India
Big news for students in Bihar: the state government is dropping all cases against people who protested the NEET paper leak, as long as the protests happened before 6pm on July 26.
Those jailed over these protests will be released.
Centre bill, Jauhar University demolition pause
On top of that, the central government introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha providing for harsher penalties and time-bound investigations into paper leaks.
Meanwhile, there is also a pause on demolishing buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University after legal pushback; nothing will happen until the final hearing.