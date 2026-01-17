Bihar to fill 1.75 lakh government jobs in 2026
Big hiring news: Bihar is set to recruit for 1.75 lakh government posts in 2026, aiming to boost job opportunities for young people.
Requisitions for about 150,000 posts have already been forwarded to recruitment agencies, and this is all part of a larger plan to create one crore (10 million) jobs over the next five years (starting in 2026).
Why should you care?
If you're eyeing a government job, especially in education or health, this matters—education alone will see about 48,200 new hires (think teachers and block education officers), while the health sector plans up to 46,000 openings.
Departments had until December 31, 2025, to report vacancies before a recruitment calendar was expected in January 2026.
The process will expand online Computer-Based Tests with additional centers to handle increased volume and emphasize transparency and timely completion, and hopes to reduce youth unemployment and migration—so it could be your chance if you're looking for stability close to home.