Bihar to fill 1.75 lakh government jobs in 2026

Why should you care?

If you're eyeing a government job, especially in education or health, this matters—education alone will see about 48,200 new hires (think teachers and block education officers), while the health sector plans up to 46,000 openings.

Departments had until December 31, 2025, to report vacancies before a recruitment calendar was expected in January 2026.

The process will expand online Computer-Based Tests with additional centers to handle increased volume and emphasize transparency and timely completion, and hopes to reduce youth unemployment and migration—so it could be your chance if you're looking for stability close to home.