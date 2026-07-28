Bihar vows no punitive legal action as Bengal arrests 16
Bihar promised "no 'punitive, retaliatory, or adverse legal action,'" responding to calls for fairness after students and minors were detained during the July 25 bandh, including reports of an AK-47 being fired.
Meanwhile, West Bengal is taking a stricter approach: police have filed seven FIRs and arrested 16 people after protests in Kolkata turned violent.
Bihar and Bengal diverge over policing
In Bihar, political tensions are rising as leaders demand transparency about police actions during the bandh, including reports of an AK-47 being fired.
West Bengal officials say their crackdown is due to anti-national slogans at protests, enforcing tough laws despite other states easing up.
The contrast between states shows just how differently authorities are handling student unrest right now.