Bihar: Wall at wedding venue collapses, 2 dead
India
A wedding in Aurangabad, Bihar, turned tragic on March 14 when a wall suddenly collapsed, leaving two people dead and six others hurt.
The victims, Akhileshwar Yadav, 55, and Satyanarayan Yadav, 65, were among guests gathered in the Obra area.
Eyewitnesses described the collapse as completely unexpected.
Authorities are examining the matter
A police team reached the spot after receiving the information. The six injured were immediately taken to the nearest government hospital. Thankfully, their condition is now stable.
Station House Officer Nitish Kumar shared that postmortems are being done for those who lost their lives.
Authorities are examining the matter to determine the cause of the collapse.