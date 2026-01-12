Next Article
Bihar will pay you ₹5,000 for spotting potholes
India
Bihar's government is set to launch a scheme called "Gadha Batao, ₹5,000 Pao," where anyone can earn ₹5,000 for reporting a verified pothole on public roads.
Announced by Road Construction Minister Dilip Jaiswal as part of the new road maintenance policy, this move puts citizens in charge of flagging bad roads.
Why does it matter?
This policy makes road maintenance everyone's business—report a pothole, get rewarded, and see repairs promised within 72 hours through special "road ambulances."
With strict penalties for officials who ignore complaints and a focus on transparency, the state hopes to make bumpy rides a thing of the past after February 15, 2026.