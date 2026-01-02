Bihar: Woman, 3 kids jump into well; 2 kids die
A tragic scene unfolded in Chhapardeeh village, Jamui (Bihar) when a woman and her three children jumped into a well on Thursday, reportedly after a family property dispute.
Locals managed to save the woman and one child, but heartbreakingly, a five-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl didn't survive.
The rescued pair are now in critical condition at the district hospital.
What's happening now
Police are investigating and say early signs point to family conflict as the cause, though Khatun's father-in-law insists it was an accident.
Khatun's husband works away in Surat.
An unnatural death case has been filed, but the family declined post-mortems for the children.
Authorities will speak with Khatun once she's stable to get a clearer picture of what led up to this tragedy.