Jharkhand man accused of killing wife, tries to hide crime with shocking cover-up
India
In Palamu, Jharkhand, Ranjit Mehta allegedly murdered his wife Priyanka Devi on December 26, then buried her body in his girlfriend's village.
To hide the smell and cover up the crime, he reportedly killed a dog and buried it with her in a five-foot pit.
The couple had been married for around seven years.
Police search for suspects as family seeks justice
Villagers reported Priyanka missing after a week, leading police to exhume her body for investigation.
An FIR has been filed against Mehta, his girlfriend, father, and others for murder and destroying evidence under new criminal laws.
All main suspects are currently on the run while police continue their search.