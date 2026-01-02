Jharkhand man accused of killing wife, tries to hide crime with shocking cover-up India Jan 02, 2026

In Palamu, Jharkhand, Ranjit Mehta allegedly murdered his wife Priyanka Devi on December 26, then buried her body in his girlfriend's village.

To hide the smell and cover up the crime, he reportedly killed a dog and buried it with her in a five-foot pit.

The couple had been married for around seven years.