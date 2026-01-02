Next Article
BJP MLA Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal passes away during meeting
India
Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal, BJP MLA from Faridpur in Bareilly, died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack during a development meeting at the Circuit House.
He began feeling unwell around lunchtime and was rushed to Medicity Hospital, but doctors couldn't revive him despite their best efforts.
Forest Minister Arun Saxena said his passing was a huge loss for both the party and the public.
Who was Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal?
Born in 1966, Dr. Lal was a two-time MLA who had just won re-election in 2022 by a close margin.
He held a PhD in history from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University and even taught there before entering politics.
He is survived by his wife Manjulata, one son, and two daughters—one of whom works as a Defence Estates Officer in Bareilly.