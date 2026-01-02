BJP MLA Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal passes away during meeting India Jan 02, 2026

Dr. Shyam Bihari Lal, BJP MLA from Faridpur in Bareilly, died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack during a development meeting at the Circuit House.

He began feeling unwell around lunchtime and was rushed to Medicity Hospital, but doctors couldn't revive him despite their best efforts.

Forest Minister Arun Saxena said his passing was a huge loss for both the party and the public.