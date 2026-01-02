Next Article
Uttarakhand minister's husband faces heat over 'cheap brides' comment
India
Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya, landed in trouble after a video showed him saying, "Bihar me 20-25 hazaar me mil jaati hain ladkiyan" (You can get girls in Bihar for ₹20-25,000) at a public event.
The remark quickly triggered outrage online and drew criticism from Congress, RJD, and even the Bihar BJP.
Sahu responds with apology
After the backlash, Sahu posted a video apologizing if anyone was hurt. He said his words were being twisted by rivals and explained he was talking about a friend's wedding.
In his words: "If anyone was hurt by my statement, I apologize with folded hands."
Who is Girdhari Lal Sahu?
Sahu is associated with the BJP and married to Rekha Arya—a minister in Uttarakhand's government.