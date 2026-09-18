Bihar's Shatrudhan Yadav set on fire and killed, Ramgarh protests
India
A young soldier from Bihar, Shatrudhan Yadav, 30, died after being set on fire in a shocking attack linked to a financial dispute.
His passing on Wednesday led to major protests in Ramgarh, with locals demanding justice and raising big questions about safety for soldiers and their families.
Three suspects arrested, superintendent promises inquiry
Protesters blocked the road and gathered at the police station, frustrated by what they saw as police action.
Police have arrested three out of seven named suspects (four are still missing).
The local superintendent of police promised an inquiry into the role of the Station House Officer (SHO) and said action would be taken against those found guilty.
After these assurances, protests calmed down.