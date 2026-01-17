Bijapur: 2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces

Crackdown on Naxalite leadership ramps up

Police recovered weapons from the site and are now stepping up efforts to track down key leaders.

This latest encounter follows a major operation earlier this month where 14 Naxalites were killed—part of an ongoing push to end Left-Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh by March 2026.

As many as 285 Naxalites were killed in encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh last year.