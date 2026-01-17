Bijapur: 2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces
India
Saturday morning (Jan 17, 2026), security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district clashed with a group of Naxalites in the forested hills of the district's northwest region.
Acting on a tip-off about Maoist activity, the joint team moved in and, after a tense exchange of gunfire, two Naxals were killed.
Crackdown on Naxalite leadership ramps up
Police recovered weapons from the site and are now stepping up efforts to track down key leaders.
This latest encounter follows a major operation earlier this month where 14 Naxalites were killed—part of an ongoing push to end Left-Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh by March 2026.
As many as 285 Naxalites were killed in encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh last year.