Nagpur: Traffic cop assaulted by group of bikers

Escalation

Bikers threaten, vandalize Singh's car

Before a traffic signal, one of the bikers allegedly collided with Singh's car. The situation escalated as the bikers blocked his path, formed an unlawful assembly, and threatened him with death. They also vandalized Singh's vehicle by throwing stones at it and smashing its rear trunk glass. When Singh got out of his car to confront them, he was assaulted by the mob and suffered injuries to his neck and back.