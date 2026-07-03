Nagpur: Traffic cop assaulted by group of bikers
What's the story
A group of bikers attacked a traffic police officer in Nagpur on June 28. The incident occurred near Mankapur Road when the officer, Kunal Singh, was driving home, The Times of India reported. The bikers were allegedly riding recklessly and zigzagging in front of his car. When Singh honked to alert them, they initially moved aside but later sped off toward Mankapur Chowk.
Escalation
Bikers threaten, vandalize Singh's car
Before a traffic signal, one of the bikers allegedly collided with Singh's car. The situation escalated as the bikers blocked his path, formed an unlawful assembly, and threatened him with death. They also vandalized Singh's vehicle by throwing stones at it and smashing its rear trunk glass. When Singh got out of his car to confront them, he was assaulted by the mob and suffered injuries to his neck and back.
Investigation progress
Arrests made after analyzing CCTV footage
The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which helped identify the suspects. Mankapur police registered an FIR and arrested 14 people after analyzing the footage and seeking witness information. Senior Inspector Haresh Kalsekar of Mankapur police station confirmed that three of the accused have a criminal record. The arrested individuals include Harsh Pawar, Gaurav Dhirde, Sanyam Ganeshpuri, among others.
Recovery and assurance
Police recover goods worth ₹5.6 lakh
The police have also recovered five two-wheelers and goods worth around ₹5.6 lakh from the accused. Senior officers have assured strict action and increased patrolling in response to this road rage case. Residents of Nagpur have demanded better traffic enforcement in light of similar violent episodes on busy stretches like Martin Nagar and Mankapur.