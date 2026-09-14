Biker Sia injured in Gurugram hit-and-run, Army officer denies involvement
India
A biker named Sia was injured after a sedan hit her and sped off on Gurugram's Golf Course Road.
The car's owner, serving with the Indian Army, says he wasn't involved. He was out of town and claims his school friend took the car for two days.
Gurugram Police had not contacted him so far, he shared.
Viral CCTV helps police track driver
CCTV footage of the crash has gone viral, showing Sia gesturing to the driver before being knocked down. The video is helping police track down who was actually behind the wheel.
The case has sparked conversations about responsibility when someone else uses your vehicle and how these situations should be handled.