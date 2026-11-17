Bilkis Bano says Supreme Court granted bail to 2 convicts
Bilkis Bano, who survived the 2002 Gujarat riots, says she is shocked and disappointed after the Supreme Court granted bail to two men convicted of her gang rape and her family's murder.
The decision, made public on Monday, came as a surprise: She was not told or included in the process.
The decision had shaken her faith in the justice system.
Bilkis Bano vows to challenge ruling
Despite feeling let down, Bano is determined to challenge the court's ruling. She said her voice was left out and that Bilkis Bano is determined to keep fighting and get justice not just for her family but for all women.
For her, this fight is about honoring her late daughter and making sure no survivor has to wait so long for justice.