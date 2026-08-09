BIMCO-ICS report shows India tops China in merchant shipping officers
Big news from the seas: India has overtaken China to become the largest source of merchant shipping officers, says the latest BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2026.
With over 140,000 Indian officers now working on ships worldwide, India edges out China and makes up about 12% of all seafarers globally.
Skills and pay attract Indian officers
Indian officers are in high demand for their technical skills, leadership, and strong English, plus they adapt well to multicultural crews.
Starting salaries are solid (around $3,000 a month), and a senior master of an oil tanker can earn a minimum of $15,000 a month.
As Captain Sauhard Nautiyal points out, a weaker rupee means these jobs pay even better at home.
Indian talent is also taking over roles that used to go mostly to Europeans on foreign ships.
Philippines remains top seafarer supplier worldwide
India may lead in officer numbers now, but the Philippines remains the top supplier of seafarers worldwide.
Still, India's rise shows its growing influence in global shipping and opens up new career paths for young Indians looking for adventure (and good pay) at sea.