BIMCO-ICS report shows India tops China in merchant shipping officers

Indian officers are in high demand for their technical skills, leadership, and strong English, plus they adapt well to multicultural crews.

Starting salaries are solid (around $3,000 a month), and a senior master of an oil tanker can earn a minimum of $15,000 a month.

As Captain Sauhard Nautiyal points out, a weaker rupee means these jobs pay even better at home.

Indian talent is also taking over roles that used to go mostly to Europeans on foreign ships.