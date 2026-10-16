Binaian khap to begin indefinite sit-in over Sudesh Nain's arrest
India
The Binaian khap in Haryana's Jind is starting an indefinite sit-in on October 22, demanding the release of news anchor Sudesh Nain.
Nain was arrested on October 10, accused of staging a fake sting operation.
The protest is set to get support from other khaps, farmer groups, and employee unions across North India.
Raghubir Nain, Deepender Hooda decry arrests
Khap president Raghubir Nain criticized the government for not releasing Sudesh by October 14, saying it feels like an attempt to silence journalists, especially since Sudesh's reporting exposed drug issues in a key political area.
Congress's Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda also spoke out, saying these arrests punish journalists for speaking up.
The case has sparked fresh debate about media freedom and government accountability in Haryana.