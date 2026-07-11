Binder Ram and Nathi Ram electrocuted in Dhantori, nephew injured
India
In Dhantori village, Kurukshetra, two brothers, Binder Ram, 50, and Nathi Ram, 59, were tragically electrocuted on Friday after Nathi Ram was electrocuted while trying to rescue Binder Ram, who had touched a live wire near their home.
Their nephew Ladi, 35, also was critically injured when he tried to help.
Police say rainwater likely entered pipe
Police said rainwater likely leaked into a plastic pipe covering the wire, making it dangerous.
The family had asked officials to move high-tension lines away from their house, but nothing changed, so they used makeshift fixes. Sadly, those precautions weren't enough.
Police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating further.