Bindu Krishna intervenes for Kochi survivor after alleged gang rape
India
Bindu Krishna, Minister for Women and Child Development, has stepped in to support a woman who survived an alleged gang rape in Kochi.
The attack happened on October 2, after the survivor was lured to a lodge after being informed that she had been selected for a manager's job and then reportedly drugged and assaulted by multiple men.
Bindu Krishna promises help, visits Kalamassery
Minister Krishna visited the survivor at Government Medical College, Kalamassery on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
She promised all possible help and said, "Ensuring the safety of women is a key priority of the government. There will be no lapses in handling the case,"
The state is also providing psychological counseling as part of its commitment to supporting survivors and making women's safety a priority.