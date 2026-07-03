Bingson John arrested for scamming 300+ luxury hotels in India India Jul 03, 2026

A 69-year-old from Tamil Nadu, Bingson John, has been arrested after scamming more than 300 luxury hotels across India over the past three decades.

He would pose as a foreign tour guide or yoga instructor to win staff trust and stay for free, sometimes even making off with valuables like a laptop worth ₹1.48 lakh.