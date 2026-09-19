Biplob Soren arrested at Ezhimala Naval Academy for fake identity
A 32-year-old Bangladeshi, Biplob Soren, was arrested after authorities at the Ezhimala Naval Academy in Kerala discovered he had been working there under a fake Indian identity.
He was working in the laundry section as a contract worker and was living in India without valid documents.
His suspicious behavior finally led to his detention, where checks of his phone revealed his real nationality.
Police probe Ezhimala hiring, security lapses
Soren's arrest has kicked off an investigation into how he managed to get hired at such a sensitive place with fake papers.
Police are now looking into how long he worked there, whether anyone helped him slip through security, and what this means for safety at defense sites.
His case is also part of a wider crackdown on undocumented Bangladeshi nationals in the area, raising fresh questions about security risks and gaps that need fixing.